Fossil fuel protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ in London gallery

Anti-fossil fuel protesters threw soup over Van Gogh‘s famous “Sunflowers” painting at London’s National Gallery on Friday.

Two young women from the campaign group Just Stop Oil threw the contents of two tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting, which, the group said, has an estimated value of $84.2 million.

They then glued themselves to the wall beneath the painting.

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed they were responding to the incident and that the protesters had been arrested on suspicion of “criminal damage and aggravated trespass.”

The act is the latest in a series of protests targeting famous works of art. In July, Just Stop Oil members glued themselves to a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at the Royal Academy of Art in London.

Also in July, activists from the group glued themselves to a masterpiece held in the National Gallery.

According to the statement, Just Stop Oil timed Friday’s act “to coincide with the planned launch of a new round of oil and gas licensing” in the UK.

CNN has reached out to the National Gallery for comment.

