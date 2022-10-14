Location of potential new Madison county jail causing concern

By Jacob Murphy

Click here for updates on this story

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Madison county voters will vote for or against a new county jail in the November elections.

The potential jail has two possible locations along Highway 412.

One of the locations is less than two miles from Camp Noark for girl scouts.

“The main thing was for me to become educated as to what the needs of the community is and the county are,” Girl Scouts regional CEO Dawn Prasifka said. “We were told that the jail was going to be put in the location that is within a mile and a half.”

The potential location is causing concern for the future safety of the camp.

“The concern of inmates getting loose and coming into our woods,” Prasifka said.

After several discussions with the Madison county sheriff, Prasifka is trying to look at the potential new jail in a positive light.

“We possibly have people that are undesirable living in our camp space because there’s not the jail to put them,” Prasifka said. ” “We support that need our bigger concern is the optics of that jail in the proximity of the camp.”

Madison county is hosting four public discussions over the next several weeks with the goal of teaching the public more about the potential new jail.

The meetings will each be at 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Clifty Fire Department on Oct. 14 Huntsville High School Cafeteria on Oct. 18 Kingston VFW Building on Oct. 25 Weslet Fire Department on Oct. 27

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.