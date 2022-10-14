Putin says no need for more ‘massive’ strikes in Ukraine ‘at least for now’

By Anna Chernova, Mick Krever and Olga Voitovich, CNN

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he had “no regrets” over his deadly missile attacks on civilian targets across Ukraine earlier this week, but said there was no need for more “massive” strikes for now.

The wave of missile attacks on cities across Ukraine began on Monday in response to a blast on a strategically vital bridge connecting the annexed Crimean Peninsula to Russia over the weekend. It’s unclear what caused the explosion, but Putin on Monday blamed it on Kyiv and called it a “terrorist attack” that could not be left unanswered.

The intense bombardment that followed over the next two days killed at least 19 people and leveled civilian targets across the country, drawing global outrage. Putin said that while he did not regret the strikes and believes that Russia’s actions were correct, he did recognize that “what is happening now is unpleasant.”

The Russian leader’s comments came during a rare news conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, where Putin had traveled for a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a regional intergovernmental organization made up of former Soviet states.

He also said that his “partial mobilization” of nearly 300,000 Russian reservists should end in two weeks and that he saw “no need” for negotiations with US President Joe Biden.

This is a developing story. More details to come

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Joshua Berlinger and Eliza Mackintosh contributed to this report