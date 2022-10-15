Dog lovers join the Baltimore Humane Society to welcome back Dogfest

By WJZ Staff

REISTERSTOWN (WJZ) — Calling all dog lovers! The Baltimore Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser, Dogfest has returned, uniting kids big and small with furry friends from all over the state of Maryland for a fun filled Saturday of contests and games.

Presented by Best Friends Furever, Dogfest celebrates the love of dogs and benefits animals in need of care and refuge at the BHS shelter.

The fundraiser features many prize winning competitions such as Best Costume, Best Kisser, Best Dancer, Best Owner/Pet Look-alike, Catch the Treat, Musical Sit and Best Pet Trick , judged by a local celebrity panel.

The pet-centric day also has games for dogs to play with their people or watch as other pups partake in the fun. Activities including Simon Says, 20-yard dash, bubble chase, paw painting and fun in the sand. There will be opportunities to try out an agility or lure course, and dogs present at the event can even qualify for the AKC Canine Good Citizenship Award.

The Department of Public Safety & Corrections Services K-9 Unit are there to provide doggy demos. Crowd favorite, sniffing the “contraband” on volunteer guests demos will also take place by The CDS Detection Dogs.

Kids are invited to enjoy the fun with pet-themed arts & crafts, face painting and a bounce house, while adults can peruse the vendor marketplace and visit pet rescue groups with adoptable animals.

This year BHS has a new addition, Trunk or Treat for both kids and pets indulge in.

Bringing your appetite is also encouraged, as a variety of food and treats are available for purchase during the event.

