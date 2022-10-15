Guardians rookie Árias starting at 1B in Game 3 vs Yankees

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians rookie infielder Gabriel Árias will make just his second career major league start at first base Saturday night in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees. Árias will replace Josh Naylor, who came up hobbling in Game 2 after beating out an infield single in Cleveland’s 4-2 win on Friday. Naylor came back this season after suffering a grotesque break of his right ankle last season. Naylor will be Cleveland’s designated hitter in Game 3. Manager Terry Francona’s other option at first is Owen Miller, but he’s 0 for 8 in the postseason and hitless in four at-bats against New York with three strikeouts. The best-of-five series is tied at 1-all.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.