Harvard uses balanced attack to subdue Howard 41-25

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charlie Dean threw two touchdown passes, Shane McLaughlin ran for two scores, Ledger Hatch caught two touchdown passes and Harvard scored 24 unanswered points to start the second half in a 41-25 win over Howard. Harvard took a 17-7 lead behind touchdowns from McLaughlin and Hatch before the Bison rallied to knot it at 17 before intermission. The Crimson scored a pair of touchdowns and blocked two kicks in the third quarter for a 31-17 advantage and scored 10 more in the final stanza. Jaylon Tolbert threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice for the Bison.

