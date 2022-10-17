Massachusetts resident surrounded by pack of coyotes while walking dog

By WCVB Staff

SWAMPSCOTT, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Police in the Massachusetts town of Swampscott is providing safety tips to residents after someone was surrounded by a pack of coyotes while walking their dog.

In a Facebook post, Swampscott police said they received at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday from a resident who reported seeing a large group of coyotes while walking their dog on Rockyledge Road.

The caller said the group of coyotes was not backing down from them and their dog, according to police.

Officials said that when police officers arrived at the scene, they saw at least nine coyotes. Police said the coyotes appeared to be scared off by the arrival of their cruisers and the strobe lights.

Swampscott police escorted the resident and their dog back home without further incident.

“Please be aware of your surroundings when walking during evening hours as this is the time coyotes are most active,” reads the post on the Swampscott Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police provided several tips about what to do during a coyote encounter, including multiple methods of hazing. Hazing can help maintain a coyote’s fear of humans and deter them from backyards and play spaces.

Various hazing tools include yelling and waving your arms while approaching a coyote; using noisemakers such as whistles and air horns; projectiles such as sticks and small rocks; and other deterrents such as hoses, water guns and pepper spray.

In addition, keeping pets and pet foods inside the home is the best way to keep a coyote out of the yard.

People should never run away from a coyote during an encounter, as continued hazing should cause the animal to run away.

