Lt. Green releases 10-point-plan to fight homelessness in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Green plans to reduce homelessness in Hawaii by more than 50% over the course of four years if he becomes governor.

More than 10,000 people are chronically homeless in the islands. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said rehousing them reduces the cost of Medicaid as much as $60,000 per person. They hope to provide free basic healthcare to the homeless to prevent major medical issues that could eventually swamp hospital beds.

The plan includes significantly increasing outreach and access to both addiction and mental healthcare.

“Addiction contributed terribly to this generation and of those that are homeless. Methamphetamine did more damage than any of the older drugs did. Now we have a lot of people out of homes who are suffering and we have to work together to see success,” said Josh Green.

Republican Duke Aiona said he was in disbelief at Green’s findings. He said homelessness is too difficult of an issue to put a number on. By saying you want to cut it in half, he believes is pandering to the voters.

Green wants to create more tiny home villages across the islands as well as Ohana zones.

He said providing permanent housing can decrease state costs by more than 70%.

“The kauhale model is a good way to address your chronically homeless population because it provides that important component of building community and the community part includes medical care, substance abuse treatment, employment training and so on,” said Nani Medeiros, executive director at Home 8 Hawaii.

Green’s opponent Duke Aiona also agrees housing is a top issue.

In his report, Aiona said he plans to focus on ways to keep homes affordable instead of developing more housing.

