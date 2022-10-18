Neighborhood on alert after pack of coyotes surrounds man walking dog

By Jordyn Jagolinzer

SWAMPSCOTT, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police in Swampscott are warning people to be on high alert after a pack of coyotes surrounded a man who was out walking his dog over the weekend.

People in town said Monday night they were being more cautious and heading out before it got dark out.

“We don’t go outside so late,” one woman who lives in the area said.

Swampscott police said Saturday a man walking his dog on Rockyledge Road was surrounded by at least nine coyotes. The man and his pet were unharmed after the coyotes were scared away by responding officers.

Neighbors are now adjusting their routines following the incident.

“Try and do it in the morning a little later in the morning or this time of day when you wouldn’t expect them to be out,” one man told WBZ-TV.

Some people were surprised to learn about the coyotes sightings.

“It’s crazy you would not expect so much wildlife in Swampscott being right near the water,” another Swampscott man said.

Others are used to seeing the animals frequently around town.

“I’m not that surprised by it I’ve heard them around for a while,” a neighbor said.

If you do encounter a coyote, police said you should not run away. Instead, you should try making noise and using projectiles as a scare tactic.

To prevent coyotes from being in your yard, police encourage people to keep pets and food inside.

