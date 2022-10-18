Sexual assault incident reported at Vanderbilt University

By Danica Sauter

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — On Monday, a female student reported to the Vanderbilt University Police Department that she was sexually assaulted

The student claimed she was sexually assaulted by an unaffiliated male guest in a residence hall on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The Vanderbilt University Police are investigating.

They issued a security notice to remind the Vanderbilt community of the following:

When meeting in person for the first time, meet in a well-lit and public area Avoid isolated or dark areas Watch out for each other Report any suspicious people to UPD Download the VandySafe app to: Contact VUPD via phone call or real-time chat Trigger a mobile Bluelight that shares your location instantly with VUPD Initiate a “Virtual Walkhome” where VUPD can monitor your walk home, to the car, or the office Submit iReports and crime tips View information about VandyRide Access support resources View emergency guides

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.