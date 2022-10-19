Arizona refers voter intimidation report to Justice Department

By Kyung Lah, CNN

The Arizona secretary of state’s office has referred to the US Department of Justice and Arizona attorney general’s office a report of voter intimidation, Murphy Hebert, spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

The unidentified voter reports that they were approached and followed by a group of individuals when the voter was trying to drop off their ballot at an early voting drop box on Monday, according to Hebert.

The location was at the Juvenile Justice Court drop box in Mesa, within Maricopa County. The secretary of state’s office talked to the voter, informed Maricopa County, and referred the report to the DOJ and Arizona attorney general for further investigation.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer held a news conference last week and told reporters that people had been recording voters dropping off their ballots at the Mesa drop box. But this new complaint is an escalation from those initial reports.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

