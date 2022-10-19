Capitol Police arrest three on weapons charges after spotting a suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court and Library of Congress

By Whitney Wild, CNN

US Capitol Police have arrested three people from Georgia on weapons charges after police found them with two firearms, according to a law enforcement source.

A suspicious vehicle raised concern among police, and a Capitol Police bomb squad is assessing the vehicle, the source said.

Police have closed several roads in the area around the US Supreme Court and the Library of Congress.

Capitol Police tweeted that “three people are being detained while we continue to investigate.”

“Our officers responded to 100 block of East Capitol Street for a suspicious vehicle. Please stay away from the area,” the police had said Wednesday afternoon.

