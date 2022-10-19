Christina Aguilera releases powerful new version of ‘Beautiful’ music video

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

A lot has changed about the world in the last 20 years, but Christina Aguilera still thinks you’re beautiful, despite what social media sometimes tells us.

The singer on Wednesday released an updated version of her “Beautiful” music video that specifically takes aim at the messages often delivered through social media that have negative effects on our body image and mental health.

The singer said that the release was to mark the 20-year anniversary of her album “Stripped” and World Mental Health Day, encouraging her followers to “Take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first.”

“The original ”Beautiful’ video set out to bring awareness and a sense of compassion in the face of criticism,” she wrote of the new video. “It still carries an important message to remember our core values outside of what’s being fed to us…to find a sense of balance and accepting ourselves for who we are.”

Indeed, the new video has a similarly powerful effect, with scenes that feature young people and children contending with an onslaught of negative messages about their bodies and images. In one disturbing scene, young girls are shown with their faces marked up as if they are preparing for cosmetic surgery, ultimately choosing to wipe the marks off and play outside.

The video ends with a pointed message: “In the last 20 years, since ‘Stripped’ was first released, social media has transformed our relationship with our bodies and, in turn, our mental health. Research suggests that time spent on social networking sites is associated with body image issues, self-harm, and disordered eating in children and teens. This needs to change.”

A link is then provided to Aguilera’s website, which has a list of mental health resources.

