Fetterman’s campaign releases new report from his doctor that says he “has no work restrictions”

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman on Wednesday released a new medical report from his primary care physician following an October 14 visit.

According to the report written by Dr. Clifford Chen, Fetterman “is recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve.” Chen reported Fetterman “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

Fetterman has faced a number of questions about transparency surrounding his health and recovery — including from Republican opponent Mehmet Oz’s campaign — since suffering a stroke just days before the May Democratic primary in Pennsylvania. The medical report release is a continued effort to answer those questions. CNN has reached out to the Oz campaign for comment.

He has used closed captioning for interviews as he continues to recover from what the campaign has described as auditory issues.

According to his doctor, Fetterman continues to exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder, “which can come across as a hearing difficulty.”

“He spoke intelligently without cognitive deficits. His speech was normal,” Chen wrote in the report.

“Occasional words he will ‘miss’ which seems like he doesn’t hear the word but it is actually not processed properly. His hearing of sound such as music is not affected. His communication is significantly improved compared to his first visit assisted by speech therapy which he has attended on a regular basis since the stroke,” Chen reported.

The report said Fetterman is taking medicine to “optimize” his heart condition and prevent future strokes.

“Unfortunately for Dr. Oz, I’m ready to serve and continue to get better every single day,” Fetterman said in a statement.

