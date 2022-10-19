New home building retreated in September as rising mortgage rates scare off buyers

By Anna Bahney, CNN

Home building pulled back in September, as buyers faced spiking mortgage rates that have made homes increasingly unaffordable.

September housing starts, a measure of new home construction, dropped 8.1% from August, and were down 7.7% from a year ago, according to the US Census Bureau. After a big drop earlier this spring, housing starts had been holding relatively steady up until July when rising mortgage rates spurred more prospective buyers to sit on the sidelines.

Starts bounced back a bit in August while mortgage rates briefly retreated. But since that time, mortgage rates have been on the rise, inching closer to 7%.

However building permits, which tracks the number of new housing units granted permits, inched up 1.4% in September from the revised August rate, and were down 3.2% from a year ago.

Separately, a survey released Monday found home builder confidence fell for the tenth straight month in October as elevated mortgage rates, ongoing supply chain problems and high home prices continued to make homes less affordable for buyers. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is meant to gauge market conditions and looks at current sales, buyer traffic and the outlook for sales over the next six months.

Homebuilders said traffic of prospective new buyers fell to its lowest point since August 2012, excluding the two-month period in the spring of 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

“High mortgage rates approaching 7% have significantly weakened demand, particularly for first-time and first-generation prospective home buyers,” said Jerry Konter, NAHB Chairman. “This situation is unhealthy and unsustainable.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

