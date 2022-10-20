Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
Are DUIIs on the rise in Bend? We’re talking with police about what the numbers show

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In light of recent alleged drunk driving crashes, including a fatal crash on the Bend Parkway Wednesday evening, it begs the question: Are DUIIs, whether by alcohol or drugs, on the rise in Bend or Central Oregon?

DUII stands for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Oregon’s clear definition for DUII charges makes all forms of impairment while driving equally illegal -- meaning it's illegal to drive while drugged, or high, as well.

Carly Keenan is meeting with a representative from the Bend Police Department to find out recent statistics trends and challenges. She'll have a full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

