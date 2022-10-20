Multiple alleged ‘swatting calls’ of false active shooters made across southeastern Wisconsin school districts

By Victor Jacobo

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Several school districts and local law enforcement departments across southeastern Wisconsin have reported alleged ‘swatting calls’ of active shooters that have thus far been proven to be false alarms.

Affected schools included Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, South Milwaukee High School, Franklin High School, South High School in Sheboygan, Port Washington High School, Park High School in Racine, Bradford High School in Kenosha, and LakeView Technology Academy in Kenosha.

Police in those various communities responded to the calls and said they found no evidence of a shooting. But the situation led to confusion among students and parents at various schools.

In Kenosha, authorities received a call at 8:11 a.m. about an, “active shooter” inside Bradford High School. Police said in a release, “a full-scale police response to the school commenced and consisted of local Kenosha area agencies as well as State and Federal law enforcement.”

“No evidence of a shooting was located,” the release said.

That scenario played out throughout southeastern Wisconsin school districts.

The FBI released a statement saying it was aware of the situation.

“The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk,” the statement said. “While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.”

