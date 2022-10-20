‘Same thing every time’: Some Ankeny students feel ignored over complaints of bullying, racism

By KCCI Staff

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) — Racial slurs, bullying and little help from teachers.

That’s what some students of color in Ankeny say they face on a daily basis.

They now call on the school district to “do better.”

During last night’s school board meeting, five Ankeny Centennial students spoke up about the racism they say they’ve faced in the district.

Some told the board they’ve gone to teachers and administrators multiple times over the years, but have ultimately felt ignored.

“I tell my teachers, I tell my administrators, and it’s the same thing every time,” one student said. “I fill out an incident report and I don’t hear about it again. Obviously, as somebody who’s being bullied, you start to believe that your teachers and administrators don’t care.”

School Board President Ryan Weldon apologized to the students for their experiences and thanked them for sharing.

The district’s superintendent said school staff will follow up with them about those incidents.

