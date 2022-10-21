Police: Security guard shoots syringe-wielding theft suspect in face in Harbor East

By David Collins

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A security guard shot a syringe-wielding theft suspect in the face Friday morning at a store in Harbor East, police said.

Baltimore police said officers were called around 9:09 a.m. to the CVS store in the 600 block of Exeter Street for a shooting call.

A preliminary investigation indicates a man was seen stealing items from inside the store and tried to leave with the stolen merchandise. Police said a security guard confronted the man, who then pulled out a needle syringe and tried to stab the security guard.

Police said the security guard then shot the man in the face. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

In a statement, CVS told 11 News the security guard is not employed by or for the store, but is affiliated with the community.

Evidence markers were seen on the ground in front of the CVS store, and the store remains closed.

