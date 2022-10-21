Tom Brady answers retirement question

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

We may not know what’s next for Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen, but the famed quarterback has put one highly speculated item to rest.

“I’m here to announce finally you guys pushed me to the brink,” Brady joked in a video of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ press conference posted on their verified Instagram account Thursday.

“I love the sport, I love the teammates and I wanna go do a great job for this team like I always have,” he said. “So no retirement in my future.”

Earlier this month, a source close to seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and his estranged model wife told CNN the pair had each hired divorce attorneys. They married in 2009 and have two children.

There has been chatter that Brady reversing his February retirement decision may have factored into their marital problems.

Bündchen talked to Elle magazine for a story that published last month about the “violent sport” Brady plays in and wanting him to “be more present.”

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” she said. “But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

