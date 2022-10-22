Casemiro’s injury-time header grabs point for Man United

LONDON (AP) — Casemiro’s injury-time header has earned Manchester United a 1-1 draw at Chelsea. Jorginho had looked like giving Graham Potter his first standout win against a major team in the league when converting an 87th-minute penalty. But Casemiro rose to head past Kepa Arrizabalaga in the fourth minute of stoppage time and earn United a deserved point. United had a scare when Raphael Varane had to leave the field after 60 minutes with an apparent knee injury.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.