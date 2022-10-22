Foskey blocks two punts, Notre Dame defeats UNLV 44-21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Mike Mayer caught six passes for 115 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, Isaiah Foskey blocked two punts to set up a touchdown and a field goal and Notre Dame beat UNLV 44-21, just the second victory in four home games this season for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame hadn’t scored a first-quarter touchdown in its first six games, being outscored 27-6, but scored two on Saturday and added three field goals by Blake Grupe to open a 23-7 lead. It was a familiar story for the Rebels, who lost their third straight and have been outscored 96-40 in the first quarter.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.