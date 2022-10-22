Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé combine for a sensational PSG goal in victory over Ajaccio

By Issy Ronald, CNN

Paris-Saint-Germain’s array of stars up front have not always worked in harmony.

But, on Friday, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé combined for a sublime goal that seemed otherworldly in its precision and fluency.

In a sweeping move, Messi dribbled through midfield, then played a one-two with Juan Bernat, who was on the left-hand corner of the box, before the Argentine switched the ball to Mbappé.

With a backheel flick, Mbappé found Messi again — this time inside the box — and the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner rounded the goalkeeper and tapped the ball into the net.

PSG took a 2-0 lead against Ajaccio with that goal in the 78th minute and eventually won 3-0, following a brace from Mbappé along with Messi’s outrageous goal.

The defending Ligue 1 champion remains undefeated in this season’s competition and sits top of the table with 10 wins from its opening 12 games.

After a disappointing first season with PSG in which he scored just four goals in 23 league games, Messi has scored six goals in the opening 11 games and contributed nine assists this season.

“Obviously, people come to the stadium to see Leo, the PSG team, Kylian,” PSG’s head coach Christophe Galtier told reporters afterwards.

“Tonight Ney [Neymar] was absent, but for him too. I say it often, but [Messi] is one of the best players in the history of football. He loves to play for others, has a great relationship with the ball and he is very selfless.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.