Cool and rainy week ahead

Fall temperatures are finally here. Sunday was a crisp day with temperatures about at average. Lots of action is happening off the Pacific in a system heading straight for Central Oregon. Winds are coming out of the north.

Temperatures will be below average all week -- average this time of year for our daytime highs is 61 degrees. The warmest we expect to get this week is 60 degrees. Overnight lows will be chilly, ranging in the low 20s to low 40s.

Expect rainy conditions all week. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are not showing a chance for rain but still seeing significant cloud coverage. Rain is back and sticking around as we head into next weekend. Upper elevations will see a chance of snow every night until we get some clearing Thursday.

