UK’s Boris Johnson will not contest Conservative party leadership race

UK former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not enter the contest to become the next Conservative party leader and therefore the next prime minister, Britain’s PA Media news agency reported Sunday.

Johnson claimed to have garnered the support of 100 MPs — the minimum number required to clear the threshold to appear on the ballot for the Conservative party membership — but declined to run, saying “this would simply not be the right thing to do” as “you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament,” according to PA.

His announcement comes after Britain’s former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak officially entered the race to lead the Conservative party, his second attempt at the position this year.

Sunak has already collected the required 100 nominations from Tory party members in order to run. Sunak had attempted to become leader seven weeks ago following the resignation of Johnson, but lost to Liz Truss who stepped down on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

