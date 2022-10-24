Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident

By Matt Woods

WILDWOOD, Missouri (KMOV) — David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike.

St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the police spokesperson said. Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin confirmed Glaser’s death to News 4 on Sunday.

Glaser was appointed as the first mayor of Wildwood after its official incorporation as a municipality in 1995. He served as CEO of the Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation (VICC) since 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile. The organization oversees the transfer of thousands of students from St. Louis Public Schools to districts in St. Louis County.

Glaser served as the chief financial and legislative affairs officer for Rockwood from 1996 until 2009.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of David Glaser,” the Rockwood School District said in a statement Sunday. “He will be remembered for his academic and civic contributions as a Rockwood graduate and former central office administrator, as well as an advocate for all students in his role with VICC. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends and everyone who knew and loved him.”

