Playground dedicated in memory of fallen police officer

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — A fallen Hollywood police officer was honored a year after he died in the line of duty.

On October 17th, Officer Yandy Chirino was dispatched to the tight-knit community of Emerald Hills to check out a report of a ‘suspicious incident’. Neighbors had initially called 911 after noticing someone trying to break into cars.

Chirino, 28, found the person, Jason Banegas, in the 4000 block of North Hills Drive. There was a scuffle and Chirino was shot. He was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

One year later, a playground was dedicated to honor the fallen officer. During the ceremony, his community vowed to never forget the hero who protected them.

Banegas was out of jail and on probation for burglary and drug charges when the shooting happened. He reportedly told police he felt “disrespected” by the officer and panicked, adding that he intended to kill himself and not Chirino and the gun went off as the two scuffled.

He’s charged with felony murder, armed burglary, resisting arrest with violence, grand theft firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm.

