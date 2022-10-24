Toddler expected to survive after being shot

By Adam Duxter

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a toddler was injured in a shooting Saturday night, but she is expected to survive.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired outside a residence in the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North.

Police found the injured toddler inside a home and EMS transported her to a hospital. According to police, the victim is 3 years old and her injuries only required her to be held for observation at the hospital.

Neighbors on the scene say it’s a sight all too common for their area.

“It just needs to stop,” said Rahim Clark Saturday night. “People need to find better ways to solve problems instead of picking up a gun with switches on them, thinking you’re a man and running around out here shooting at people’s houses. There’s kids out here. I’m tired of seeing kids die every day behind y’all’s violence.”

Clark told WCCO-TV he heard more than a dozen shots.

“Sixteen to 20 shots,” he said. “You’ve got people firing at people’s houses. There’s kids in the house. That’s unacceptable.”

Police said homicide detectives came to the scene because of the potential seriousness of the injuries given the age of the victim.

“I’m frustrated,” said neighbor Jillain Woyee. “I’m frustrated that a child that didn’t deserve that was caught in the middle of what’s going on.”

Police have not reported any arrests.

Half an hour earlier, and about three miles away on the 3300 block of Colfax Avenue North, two teenagers were injured in a shooting. Both are expected to survive. Police did not say the two shootings were connected.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.