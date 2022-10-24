Skip to Content
Two alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to obstruct US Huawei investigation

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

The US Justice Department unsealed charges Monday against two alleged Chinese spies who are accused of interfering with a federal prosecution against a global telecommunications company based in China.

According to charging documents, the Chinese telecommunications company was facing federal prosecution in Brooklyn, New York. Though the indictment does not name the company, a person familiar with the investigation confirmed to CNN that the company is Huawei.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

