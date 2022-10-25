Skip to Content
Ash Carter, former defense secretary under Obama, dies at 68

By Karl de Vries, CNN

Ashton Carter, who served as President Barack Obama’s final defense secretary, has died, his family said. He was 68.

Carter, who led the Defense Department from February 2015 to January 2017, suffered a “sudden cardiac event” on Monday night in Boston, his family said in a statement.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and his children, Ava and Will.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

