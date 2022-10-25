Man killed after being dragged by subway train

By WABC Staff

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — A subway commuter was killed after being dragged by a train in Manhattan on Monday.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the 59th Street Columbus Circle station on the Upper West Side.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old man, was running for the 1 train.

They say either his backpack or piece of clothing got caught in the train. He was then struck and killed by that same train.

No criminality is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

1/2/3/4/5 trains are delayed in both directions. Commuters are being asked to take a northbound train for service to and from bypassed stations.

