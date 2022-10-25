Mayor passes controversial light bill, meant to protect birds and other wildlife

By KITV Web Staff

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino signed a controversial bill today that regulates lighting in the county.

The Maui County Council passed Bill 21 — which aims to limit the blue light content in outdoor fixtures to two-percent or less.

It also mandates lights be covered — and pointed downward. which environmentalists say will help protect native turtles and seabirds that can get disoriented by bright lights.

Cultural and sporting events, as well as inland properties would be exempt.

Nearshore properties would have to comply during fledgling season, while hotels would have to comply year-round.

Many in the hotel industry fear that could put an end to events on their properties.

