Police find bloody woman with her hands tied on bridge

NEWPORT, Oregon (KPTV) — Newport police arrested a man early Saturday for assault and kidnapping.

The night before, at around 11 p.m. Friday, Newport Police responded to the Yaquina Bay Bridge to take care of construction materials in the roadway. While they were trying to clear the road, officers heard someone calling for help. A woman has blood all over her face and head and a wound to the back of the head. Her hands were also tied tightly behind their back.

Officers freed the woman’s hands and got her in an ambulance. They searched the area but could not find the suspect or any witnesses.

The suspect had taken her to a discreet trail off the main pathway then hit her in the head and tackled them to the ground. The woman said the suspect threatened her not to fight back and then tied her hands and feet using rope and shoelaces.

The suspect then allegedly fled the area with all of the woman’s belongings. She was able to free their feet and got onto the bridge where she saw officers.

Just after 3 a.m. officers identified the suspect as 34-year-old Thomas Brannies of Keizer. Witnesses confirmed that Brannies and the woman entered the park together and that Brannies returned later without her. Police also found the woman’s stolen belongings inside Brannies’ car.

Brannies was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of assault, kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, theft and an outstanding warrant.

