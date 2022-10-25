Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be honored on new postage stamp

By Devan Cole, CNN

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be honored with a new postage stamp in 2023, the US Postal Service announced Monday.

Ginsburg, a longtime liberal member of the high court who died at age 87 in 2020, will be featured on a forever stamp that shows an oil painting of her “facing the viewer in her black judicial robe with an intricate white collar,” USPS said in a statement. Such collars came to be an iconic part of the late justice’s wardrobe.

“After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice and an icon of American culture,” the statement said.

USPS has not announced when the stamp will be released next year, and a number of other stamps were unveiled on Monday along with Ginsburg’s. Forever stamps currently cost 60 cents.

Other justices have been featured on stamps in the past, including the late Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American member of the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg was appointed to the court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and before her death, she served for years as the most senior member of the court’s liberal wing, consistently delivering progressive votes on the most sensitive social issues of the day, including abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care and affirmative action.

Her death prompted an outpouring of grief from progressives, and other recent commemorations of her include the unveiling last year of a bronze statue of her in her hometown of Brooklyn.

