Victims identified in deadly kayak incident

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colorado (KRDO) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the two victims who died after strong winds caused three kayaks to swamp at Lake Pueblo State Park.

Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers found a body they were searching for using an underwater drone, not far from the kayaks submerged.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, winds and waves were strong at the park, causing a kayak carrying an adult and toddler to fill with water. Two people also in kayaks went to help, but they capsized too.

The rescue was difficult due to strong winds. Rangers were able to pull the toddler out of the water and airlift them to the hospital. Also, the rangers located a body immediately. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, rangers couldn’t search for the missing kayaker by boat due to strong winds. Instead, rangers searched from shore with an underwater drone.

Monday, the coroner announced the victims identified as 26-year-old Larry Foster and 44-year-old Catherine Dawes of Colorado Springs had died in the incident.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, this is the deadliest year in Colorado waters, with 38 water-related fatalities.

