C.O. LandWatch appeals Deschutes County approval of new Sisters meadery, a bee honey-based winery

County hearings officer to take testimony tonight

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County land-use hearing is set for Wednesday night for a new meadery in Sisters, a proposal being challenged by a land-use watchdog group.

A meadery is a bee honey-based winery.

A county hearings officer will hold a 6 p.m. hearing at 1300 NW Wall Street on an appeal by Central Oregon LandWatch of county planners' approval of a conditional-use permit and site plan for the project, requested by John Herman, the owner of Lazy Z Ranch, a Central Oregon bee ranch focused on regenerative agriculture and creating a sustainable community.

Herman says, "The meadery will operate similarly to a winery, combining wine production and onsite sales, events, consumption, and education."

It will include indoor and outdoor tasting areas, wine sales, a farm store and a food cart lot.

In January, Kristy Sabo, an environmental planner and attorney with Central Oregon Land Watch, raised some issues: "We are initially concerned that the conditional use application for a meadery in conjunction with farm use does not meet all of the applicable criteria/ that the burden of proof is not satisfied for all criteria."

In its appeal notice, LandWatch claims the county approval “misinterprets and misapplies applicable law,” and that “there is no legal basis for finding a meadery is an allowed use in the EFU (exclusive farm use) zone.

Concerns also were raised about the traffic that may be generated from the nearly 84-acre property, located between highways 20 and 126.

Links to the land-use documents and appeal notice can be found at the hearings officer agenda.

Noah Chast is meeting with Herman and will have more on the proposal and the hearing tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.