Former custodian pleads guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A former custodian who is accused of putting video cameras in at least one Vancouver school locker room has pled guilty.

James Mattson, 38, pleaded guilty last Friday to 137 counts of voyeurism, plus two aggravating factors. The plea was not part of an agreement with prosecutors.

According to court documents, Mattson’s girlfriend found video on his computer of underaged girls changing in a locker room. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office then began an investigation.

Court documents state investigators seized multiple items as evidence including 20 thumb drives, 25 SD cards and 14 mini SD cards from Mattson’s home. Some evidence found dates back to 2013 and includes videos taken in female staff bathrooms at Skyview High School, according to court documents.

Vancouver Public Schools said Mattson started as a substitute custodian with the district in 2007 and was most recently a building operator and assistant flag football coach at Alki Middle School. The district and police have searched all the district buildings due to Mattson’s role.

The crime of voyeurism comes with a maximum sentence of five years in prison. However, the two aggravated factors that Mattson also pled guilty to allows the state to request a sentence outside of that range.

A sentencing date will be set on Dec. 20.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.