Mark Meadows ordered by court to testify in Georgia 2020 election meddling probe

A South Carolina judge on Wednesday ruled that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must appear for testimony in the Atlanta-area grand jury election meddling investigation.

“I am going to find that the witness is material and necessary to the investigation and that the state of Georgia is assuring not to cause undue hardship to him,” Judge Edward Miller — who sits on the Court of Common Pleas in Pickens County, South Carolina — said at the end of a hearing Wednesday morning.

The matter was before the South Carolina judge because Meadows now lives in South Carolina and Atlanta-area prosecutors sought an order there compelling his compliance with the subpoena.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

