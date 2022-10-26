Unnamed woman alleges Herschel Walker pressured her into an abortion in 1993

By Stella Chan, CNN

A woman who claims she was in a years-long romantic relationship with Herschel Walker says the Republican Senate nominee for Georgia pressured her into having an abortion in 1993, she announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

The woman, referred to as Jane Doe to protect her identity, attended the press conference virtually with her lawyer Gloria Allred and read her statement. Her voice was heard, but her face was not shown.

Doe said she decided to tell her story now to highlight what she said is Walker’s hypocrisy. “He has publicly taken the position that he is about life and against abortion under any circumstance when in fact he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it,” said Doe.

At a campaign event in Georgia prior to the press conference, Walker called the allegation a “lie.”

“I already told people this is a lie, and I’m not going to entertain, continue to carry a lie along. And I also want to let you know that I didn’t kill JFK either,” Walker said, adding that Democrats are doing and saying whatever they can to win the Senate seat.

CNN has reached out to Walker’s campaign for additional comment.

“Herschel Walker is a hypocrite, and he is not fit to be a US Senator,” said Doe. “We don’t need people in the US senate who profess one thing and do another. Herschel Walker says he is against women having abortions, but he pressured me to have one,” she said.

Doe said her romantic relationship began in 1987 when he was playing for the Dallas Cowboys. She said she traveled to see him as he was traded to Minnesota Vikings, and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was married throughout their relationship, she said. Allred exhibited several personal cards she said Walker sent to Doe signed with the letter “H,” to refute Walker’s claims that he never signed anything that way.

In April 1993, Doe said she became pregnant with Walker’s child. “After discussing the pregnancy with Herschel several times, he encouraged me to have an abortion and gave me the money to do so. I went to a clinic in Dallas but simply couldn’t go through with it, I left the clinic in tears,” she recounted. She lost her nerve and said Walker was upset. He “drove me to the clinic the following day and waited for hours in the parking lot until I came out,” she said. “I was devastated because I felt like I was pressured into having the abortion,” said Doe.

Doe said her motives are not political and she says she is a registered Independent and voted for Donald Trump. “I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a US senator and that is the reason why I am speaking up and providing proof,” she said.

CNN's Kyle Blaine contributed to this report.