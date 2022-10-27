Family of murder victim speaking out, raising his newborn daughter

By Lacey Beasley

CHICKASAW, Alabama (WALA) — A man shot and killed at a Chickasaw park last week left behind a grieving family, including two children under the age of three.

The shooting happened in the middle of the day, and police have identified a suspect, but are still looking for him.

The victim was 25-year-old Tristan Bohannon.

“I thought maybe it was a joke, even though that would be a really sick joke,” said Grace Nichols, Bohannon’s girlfriend.

She recalled the gut-dropping moment she found out her boyfriend was murdered after they’d been together for over seven years.

“I didn’t want to believe I had lost my partner and my child’s father,” she said.

Police said Bohannon was at Paul Devine Park in Chickasaw at the amphitheater when he was gunned down.

Investigators now on the hunt for 18-year-old Joseph Timmons. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office named him the gunman. He faces a murder charge and two first degree robbery charges.

Grace said Tristan did not deserve this. He was a giver, loving, and compassionate. He wanted to be there for both his children.

“It’s hard to know that he’s not here anymore, knowing he’s not going to watch his babies grow up,” said Nichols. “There was never a dull moment around him, ever, he always made everyone smile. He loved and cared for everybody more than he cared for himself.”

Privately, Nichols and her daughter set up their own vigil, spelling out “LLT” with a heart: long live Tristan. She said she lights the candles every night.

If she could say one more thing to him, it’s love.

“I love him with my whole heart, and me and his son’s mother, Angel, we’re going to take care of the babies for him, and make sure they know how amazing of a dad he was and how much he loved and cared about them,” said Nichols.

Deputies are still looking for Joseph Timmons. Call the sheriff’s office with any information.

