‘We heard … a super loud crash’ in chase that ended inside townhome

Bay City, Michigan (WNEM) — Jenna Dean’s quiet Tuesday night ended abruptly.

“My husband and I were going to bed. It was around 9:15. And we heard like a super loud crash,” said Dean, of Bay City.

That took place across the street.

“That was the scariest part for me, because we didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “We didn’t understand where it was coming from. If it was our house, if it was the neighbor’s house.”

At the time, Dean was unaware that a 41-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times in a parking lot in front of Nori’s Restaurant in Auburn.

A little while later, state police located the male suspect in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station in Saginaw Township. A chase involving numerous police agencies ensued, winding through parts of Saginaw and Bay counties before ending at the townhome at Columbus and Water in Bay City. That’s where authorities tell us the suspect crashed his vehicle through the wall of this townhome.

Dean says she saw that the residents were able to walk away.

“We did see them come out a little bit after it happened, walking on the street with their dog,” she said. “We recognized the dog. We see that everyday being walked. So that was the scariest part I think is just realizing they don’t even know what’s going on at this point either.”

Dean said she feels bad for the people that live here.

“That was their house being invaded, and not knowing what’s happening, and having to leave in the middle of the night. So, I really feel for them,” he said.

Investigators say the woman and the suspect were in a domestic relationship. The suspect is in critical condition following the crash. The stabbing has left the woman fighting for her life.

“I’m so sorry that she had to deal with that. And for everybody else, the police officers who had to risk their lives, and for the people whose home got invaded like that,” Dean said. “It’s just a really, really unfortunate thing.”

