Woman badly injured after being thrown down stairs at subway station

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) — A woman was badly injured after being thrown down a flight of stairs at a subway station in Queens.

A 22-year-old woman was waiting for the 7 train at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights subway station when a man grabbed her purse and threw it to the ground.

The woman confronted the man and that’s when he punched her in the face and pushed her down the stairs, according to police.

She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she was diagnosed with a compression fracture to her back. She also suffered injuries to her knee and hand.

Police are still searching for the suspect who was described as a man with a medium complexion, around 45 years old, about 5’10” in height, and approximately 230 pounds, with dark-colored eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

