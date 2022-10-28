2 suspects arrested in brazen Little Saigon slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu

By KPIX Staff

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Two suspects have been arrested in the brazen August Oakland slaying of Lili Xu, whose murder as she sat in her car on a street in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood was captured on surveillance video.

The slaying triggered outrage in the city which is currently suffering through a surge of deadly street violence.

Oakland police merely announced the arrest early Friday morning. More details were to be released at an afternoon press conference from Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong and Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley.

The incident began as a daylight attempted robbery on Sunday afternoon August 21st near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m.

What happened next was recorded on a surveillance camera at a residence across the street.

Lili Xu, a 56-year-old dentist who worked at the Pacific Renaissance Center on 9th Street in Oakland, had pulled into a parking spot in their dark Mercedes Benz sedan. The suspect vehicle, an older white model four-door Lexus, pulls up alongside the victim’s parked vehicle.

A suspect is seen getting out of the white vehicle and going around the Mercedes Benz to the passenger side where the suspect apparently demanded the victim’s purse. Screams of protest followed by the sound of three gunshots can be heard in the audio from the clip before the suspect gets back into the white car and the suspect vehicle flees the scene.

The video also revealed that the suspect vehicle was parked a short distance away on Fifth Avenue, laying in wait for 30-45 minutes before the attempted robbery.

