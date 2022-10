TORONTO (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid sat out the 76ers’ game at Toronto because of a sore right knee. A five-time All Star and the reigning NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points and 10 rebounds in five games. The 76ers are 1-4, putting pressure on coach Doc Rivers to turn things around. Guard De’Anthony Melton started Friday alongside Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, P.J. Tucker, and James Harden.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.