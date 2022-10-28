Community leaders and neighbors coming together to curb violence in Hamilton

By Rachel Hirschheimer

Click here for updates on this story

HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) — Leaders, pastors, and community members are rallying to create change in Hamilton.

This comes after two people were killed and two others were injured, including a toddler, in a shooting on Tuesday evening.

“We want the community to understand that we’re taking a stance. We’re going to do whatever we can and you can’t do it just by saying stop,” Pastor Victor L. Davis said.

On Tuesday, a 22-year-old and a 29-year-old were shot and killed. Two others survived, including a 3-year-old girl who was hit by bullet fragments when she was outside with her mother.

“Somebody said something about the water. I don’t know about the water, but I know something’s different,” Bishop Greg Andrews said.

Through partnerships, presence, and programs these groups are joining forces to help curb the growing violence. On Thursday, different members of Hamilton came together at Bailey Square to spark change.

“This is going to be a process and we need those that are truly concerned to help join us in the process,” Pastor Andrew Smith said.

Messages like “love over hate” and “peace in our city” hit home for many of these attendees at Thursday’s vigil.

“We’re all victims because it’s all of our communities. Whether you live directly in the community, outside of the community, it affects us all,” Davis said. “It’s almost impossible in this community to talk to a family that has not had somebody touched by violence.”

While there’s a lot of work to be done, these different members of Hamilton believe this is a step in the right direction.

“We can’t worry about who’s not here. As long as we’re consistent in what we do and we got to keep it in front of everyone. That this affects everyone,” Davis said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.