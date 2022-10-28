Skip to Content
Twitter confirms completion of Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition deal

By Clare Duffy

Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the company confirmed in a securities filing Friday, putting the world’s richest man in charge of one of the world’s most influential social media platforms.

The company said the deal “became effective” on Thursday, as part of a filing notifying its intention to de-list from the New York Stock Exchange.

The deal’s closing removes a cloud of uncertainty that has hung over Twitter’s business, employees and shareholders for much of the year. It also averts a court battle that was set to take place if the acquisition did not close by 5 p.m. ET Friday.

This story is developing. It will be updated.

