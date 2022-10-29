Questions remain after prosecutors identify double homicide suspect in killing of two Stowers Institute researchers

By Emily Rittman

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Unanswered questions remain after prosecutors announced a man who was responsible for a double homicide was found dead 15 days after the homicides during an apparent murder-suicide.

Prosecutors say evidence revealed 42-year-old Kevin Ray Moore killed two Stowers Institute researchers inside a Kansas City apartment that was then set on fire. While an investigation into their deaths was ongoing, Moore himself was found dead following a murder-suicide that killed a mother of five children.

Prosecutors have not publicly released any possible motive for the double homicide. A spokesperson for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said prosecutors are waiting to release any additional information until the murder-suicide investigation is complete.

According to a search warrant executed after the murder-suicide on October 16th, investigators found Misty Brockman shot to death outside of the passenger side of a running vehicle near 48th and Randolph Road. Moore was found shot in the passenger seat. A pistol was found on the floorboard of the car. Police also discovered a Samsung video recorder in the back seat of the car that is being examined for possible evidence.

“She was loyal, funny, and strong. We wish we had more information, but we understand it is still under investigation,” Brockman’s close friend CeeJae Coberley said. “It hurts to find out information little by little. The sting barely starts to dull, and we are hit with more details. It’s heartbreaking.”

Brockman’s friends and relatives said they did not know Moore.

“Who she was with doesn’t make any sense,” Coberley said.

Prosecutors identified Moore on Thursday as the person who killed 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma. After firefighters extinguished an apartment fire on Oct. 1, they called police to investigate. Officers found the two victims were shot before the fire.

Investigators used cell phone and computer data, surveillance videos, ballistic testing, and DNA evidence to determine Moore was the suspect who spent a considerable amount of time inside the apartment during and after the double homicide.

A spokesperson for Stowers Institute for Medical Research described Behrensen and Guzman-Palma as brilliant and promising scientists. The spokesperson said Moore did not have any ties to the Institute or the Graduate School.

Brockman’s friends and family are waiting for more information to help them understand exactly what happened to her and why.

“We love her more than anything and wish for her family’s sake this all comes to a quick conclusion so we can all start to heal,” Coberley said. “Our hearts break for the other families of the two research students and pray for their healing also.”

The murder-suicide investigation is ongoing.

