‘SNL’ takes on ‘surging’ Republicans before the midterm elections

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

“Saturday Night Live” kicked off this week’s episode with Heidi Gardner leading a PBS NewsHour focused on three notable Republicans before the midterm elections in less than two weeks.

First up was Herschel Walker, played by Kenan Thompson.

“My name is Herschel Walker Texas Ranger,” Thompson as Walker said, kicking off the cold open of the NBC variety show. “And I’m running for president of the United Airlines.”

Next up: Dr. Mehmet Oz, played by Mikey Day.

“My Pennsylvania Phillies are in the World Series, and I just had a delicious Philadelphia cheese and steak. Yum!” Day’s Oz declared.

Finally: Kari Lake, played by Cecily Strong.

“Great to be with you,” she said. “On your sweet little show full of lies.”

Gardner as the PBS NewsHour host noted all three have been doing well in the polls lately despite having no political experience.

“And that’s where I don’t know,” Thompson’s Walker said when asked why his support was growing. “The whole world is a mystery, ain’t it? For example, a thermos it keeps the hot things hot but also the cold things cold. My question is… how does it decide?”

This was followed up with the question of why so many Georgians, the state in which Walker is running for Senate, still support him despite his many controversies.

“Gas,” he said.

The next question went to Day’s Dr. Oz, who the PBS NewsHour host said has caught up to his Pennsylvania Senate race opponent, John Fetterman.

“I was a long shot,” Day’s Dr. Oz said. “But I told myself you can win this election if you’re honest, you’re fair and if your opponent has a debilitating medical emergency.”

Fetterman had a stroke earlier this year.

Strong’s Lake responded to her rise in the polls by saying she was a “fighter” and had sent back “over two thousand salads” in her lifetime.

“And I’m not afraid to do the same thing with democracy,” she said.

Walker then asked to take the next question and began to talk about Pokémon.

Gardner’s PBS host mentioned that Lake has proposed major changes to voting laws in Arizona.

“If the people of Arizona elect me, I’ll make sure they never have to vote ever again,” Strong’s Lake said.

The segment then wrapped up with Thompson’s Walker saying “yippee ki-yay and go Halloween” before the show’s signature catch phrase, “Live… from New York! It’s Saturday night!”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.