Brown scores 24, Beal struggles as Celtics roll 112-94

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94. Jayson Tatum had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points off the bench to help Boston avoid its third straight loss. The Celtics connected on 21 3-pointers on the night and had 29 assists on 36 field goals. Kristaps Porzingis scored 17 points to lead the Wizards, who have lost three of their last four. Beal missed his first 11 shots of the night and was scoreless until the third quarter before finishing with 12 points and eight assists.

