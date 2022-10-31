Two drivers, one from Bend, seriously injured, 2 children also hurt in Hwy. 20 crash in Linn County

Highway was blocked east of Sweet Home for several hours

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two drivers, one from Bend, were seriously injured and two children also were hurt in a two-vehicle head-on crash on U.S. Highway 20 east of Sweet Home early Monday morning, Oregon State Police said. The crash and investigation closed the highway for several hours.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded around 5:35 a.m. to the crash on Highway 20 near milepost 20, a mile west of Cascadia State Park.

OSP said a preliminary investigation found that Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was driving an SUV heading east when he crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with another SUV driven by a 26-year-old Albany wwoman.

Both drivers were taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital, troopers said. Two passengers in the woman’s SUV, ages 1 and 4, were taken there by ambulance.

“Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor” in the crash, troopers said in a news release, not providing more details.

Highway 20, also known as the Santiam Highway in that area, was closed while OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene, troopers said. A detour was established for passenger vehicles. The highway reopened before 11 a.m.

OSP was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire Department/EMS and ODOT.